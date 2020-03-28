Investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at the Dollar General Store in downtown Porter Saturday evening. Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood said Wagoner County investigators are on scene as the fire is suspicious in nature.
Officials are waiting on the state fire marshal to arrive.
“What’s concerning is the fire started on the paper goods aisle and charcoal aisle. It’s in the middle of the store," Underwood said. “When we got on scene, the exit door on the south side of the building was open and unsecured.”
Underwood said while the Dollar General structure is intact, the building is a total loss.
“They’ll have to gut it and start all over,” he noted.
Mark Hawks was a customer in the store when the fire broke out. Hawks had just left the store from picking up a few items when he remembered he needed to refill the propane tank in his back seat. He returned inside with the tank.
“When I went back in, we noticed smoke along the ceiling. We turned and looked and the back of the building was on fire,” Hawks explained.
He said the only ones in the building were employees, one other customer who came in through the front door and himself.
“We just left and got the cars away from the building,” Hawks noted. “A county sheriff drove by and pulled in to block off the entrance and volunteer firefighters came in. The fire was in the northwest corner and the refillable propane tanks are on the southeast side. They told us to get away.”
Hawks said when he left the scene, the fire had penetrated through the sheet metal in the back of the building.
He knows firsthand how detrimental the fire will be to his community.
“I’ve always lived in Tulsa and when there are fires, you can always drive another mile and go to another store,” Hawks said. “I’ve lived here (in Porter) for six years, and Dollar General is a lot of people’s lifeline. A lot of people do not drive and walk to the store two or three times a day.”
The store is a major contributor to the community's sales tax base, which is essential for municipal operations.
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the call.
If anyone has information that may help investigators in this case, contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124.