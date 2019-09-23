A very special day of fun, music and activities is planned Saturday, Sept. 28 at Maple Park in Wagoner when the Wagoner Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts its annual Fun Fest celebration.
“Fun Fest on Our Native Land — Letting Our Vision Evolve” will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and families are cordially invited to attend.
There will be free inflatables, horseshoes, hay rides, games of Indian marbles, crafts, face painting, storytelling, music and dancing for all to enjoy.
Among the food vendors will be National Indian Taco champion Annette Mankiller and her partner, William Luethje, with Taco Factory. There will be free, authentic Indian tacos to the first 150 guests, and they will be available for purchase as well.
Native American storyteller Sam Still of Tahlequah will give a bow demonstration and there will be Native American Cherokee coloring pages offered by Janelle Adair, also of Adair.
Organizers say the goal of “Fun Fest on Our Native Land — Letting Our Vision Evolve” is to bring all of God’s people together, regardless of nationality.
“Wagoner Branch President Virgil Mobley wondered how we could get more involved with our community and thought of a Fun Fest,” explained church member Tammie Clark. “Hearing his thoughts, he and I, along with many other members, set out to accomplish our goal — to be loving and representing of all people.
“The name (of the event) is how we are — our vision of all people, united together having fun.”
All area residents are invited to come to Maple Park on Sept. 28 to enjoy the day. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for this time of fun and fellowship.