The Porter Fire Department is teaming up with the Porter Junior High/High School Soccer Booster Club to host a burger basket special at the fire station on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The meal will include a burger, fries and a drink and be served from 2-6 p.m. at the fire station. Cost is $7 per person.
All proceeds will go directly to the soccer booster club.
“At the end of the day, schools have a limited budget. We formed the soccer booster club to raise funds and buy extra items needed to support the school program,” said Club President Doug Hunter.
With the Feb. 22 fundraiser, coupled with funds raised from the Daddy-Daughter Dance on Valentine’s Day, the club hopes to help offset costs for the team to travel to competitive tournaments.
“We want to make sure the girls and team can afford go to a tournament,” Hunter noted. “Also, for athletes who choose not to go to college or any college identification camps, we are looking to offset the cost for a class ring or letterman’s jacket. Those items will stay with people for years.”
Since the club first organized two years ago, it has raised money to provide locker name plates and purchase duffle bags for the student athletes, both which seniors can take with them when they graduate.
Support for the club also enabled the purchase of a stadium sign to honor Porter alumni who have earned soccer All-State recognition. Those athletes include Alisha Jackson, Kayla Beene, Ashley Gilliam, Shayla Beene, Cara Thompson, Ariana Riley, Kalli Jones, Cheyenne Marshall, Kennedy Mathis, Lexie Conley and Jasmine Scott.
Hunter said the residents of Porter are passionate about their kids and about the soccer program. Public support of their burger basket fundraiser is encouraged.
To make a donation or for more information, call Chief Adam Springsted at 918-408-1660 or Assistant Chief Nick Jackson 918-804-8197.