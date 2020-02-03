Reservations are due by 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 for the Galentine’s Day Girls Night Out event planned Saturday, Feb. 8 by Help-in-Crisis and the Red Rooster on Saturday.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature dinner, dessert, games and prizes. Cost is $18 per person with a portion of proceeds benefiting Help-in-Crisis.
While the primary focus of Help-In-Crisis is domestic violence and sexual assault, the center located in Wagoner can also help folks in other crisis situations — from providing help for a single mom with nothing to feed her child to a homeless person who needs to be pointed in the right direction to find help.
To make a reservation, call Help-in-Crisis (918-485-7003) or The Red Rooster (918-200-6116).