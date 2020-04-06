The Wagoner County Senior Citizens Center in Wagoner has been closed until further notice.
Ruth Marie, who serves as secretary-treasurer at the center, said the closing became official on March 16 when authorities manning a coronavirus hotline advised to move to protect seniors.
The senior citizens center is normally open on Tuesday and Thursday. Some 30-35 senior adults take part in activities whenever the doors are open.
“We have been going through the membership list and calling people so we can stay in touch and make sure everyone is okay,” Marie noted. “We encourage our seniors to use their lists and make phone contact with one another.”
Marie said due to the closing, the pot of gold drawing has been postponed and will be conducted when the center is back open.