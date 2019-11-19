Entries are now being accepted for the 2019 Wagoner Christmas Parade of Lights and Characters planned Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in downtown Wagoner.
“Wonderful World of Wagoner: A Disney Christmas” is the theme of this year’s holiday celebration hosted by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
Wagoner Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said entries are now being accepted in four categories:
• Civic/Non-Profit: Local service clubs, veterans’ organizations, fraternal society or association and volunteer fire or rescue. Examples include Rotary, Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, Main Street, political groups, , Wagoner Area Neighbors, government entities and churches.
• Commercial: For profit businesses and organizations such as banks, barbers, photographers, loan companies, tax preparers, etc...
•Youth/School: Groups with overall membership or population of youth ages 18 and younger. Examples include Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, dance groups, schools and youth groups.
As enticement to encourage participation, some pretty substantial cash prizes will be awarded to winners in each division, including $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third. In addition, a $300 cash prize will be awarded to the top float in the parade.
The deadline to enter is Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 12 noon so that a lineup can be put together. There is no entry fee.
Mallett said there are a couple of parade changes that participants and patrons will need to know. The route will change slightly, with entries lining up on North Story Street. They will turn west onto Cherokee Street and travel to Main Street, turning south instead of north.
“The route had been changed a few years ago because of the fires and the unstable buildings on South Main,” Mallett explained. “Now that they have been removed and we will have the synchronized light show going on along South Main, we want to turn the parade route back that way.”
The First United Methodist Church will serve free hot chocolate and cookies to parade participants after the parade. Donations of pre-packaged cookies are now being accepted.
The Chamber Director said candy will be allowed in the parade, however participants are not allowed to throw it into the crowd from a riding or driving position.
“We suggest you have your candy in a pull wagon and pass it out to the crowd. You will need to have walkers go along with your entry to hand it out,” she said. “We also urge patrons to stay out of the street and refrain from running out toward the float entries.”
One thing that will not change about the Wagoner Christmas Parade is the abundance of characters that will be walking along the parade route to greet guests.
“The characters are a huge contribution to our parade as they are very interactive with the kids. The kids love to see their favorite characters every year,” Mallett noted.
To sign up as a parade participant, contact the Wagoner Area Chamber at 918-485-3414.