By the time families purchase school supplies, clothing, shoes and lunches, sending students back to school can get expensive.
On Sunday, Aug. 4, a pair of opportunities are offered in Coweta for families to get the help they need as they prepare their children for a new academic year.
The Coweta Assembly at 29707 E. State Hwy. 51 will host its annual Back 2 School Event from 4-5 p.m. in the church Outreach Center. Those attending will be offered basic school supplies and haircuts on a first-come, first-serve basis.
In addition, the Klothing Kloset will be open to provide children with new or gently used clothing for their first few days back to school.
This community outreach event is open to all school-age children and no pre-registration is required.
Also on Aug. 4 in conjunction with the Back 2 School Event effort, Coweta Oddfellows Lodge No. 290 will host its annual free shoe and sock giveaway at the lodge, located on 298th E. Ave. just north of the Dollar General Store.
When children go to Coweta Assembly, they will be presented with a voucher to bring to the Lodge where they can redeem it for a new pair of tennis shoes and some new socks. A voucher is required.
The Lodge will be open from 4-6 p.m. Several Lodge members will be on hand to assist parents in finding the correct shoe sizes and making sure they fit.
Organizers say shoes will be distributed while they last. A total of 570 pairs have been purchased with funds donated through the Lodge and by faithful bingo players.