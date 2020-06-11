Area blood donors are invited to roll up their sleeves and donate during an Oklahoma Blood Institute Blood Drive planned Tuesday, June 16 at Wagoner Walmart, 410 S. Dewey Ave. Donation hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OBI spokesperson Lucy Laird said blood donations are needed now more than ever before as hundreds of blood drives were cancelled this spring due to the coronavirus outbreak in Oklahoma.
While many activities were put on hold during this time, the need for blood and blood products did not stop.
“We are hosting this drive to ensure local patients have the life-saving blood they need. Blood donation is safe and critical to preventing a blood shortage,” Laird said.
An appointment is needed to participate in this blood drive and CDC recommendations will be followed. All donors will receive a free T-shirt and their choice of one ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma or two tickets to Safari Joe’s H20 Water Park.
All donors ages 18 and older can also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. OBI reminds the test has not been reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration and is not intended for diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19. Test results will be mailed post-donation.
“If you recently made a blood donation or if you have already scheduled an appointment to donate, please accept our thanks on behalf of the patients whose lives you may have touched,” Laird said.
To make an appointment, call 1-877-340-8777.