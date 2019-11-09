A stuffed animal. A package of animal crackers. A coloring book with crayons. While these may seem like simple items, to a child involved in a scary or tragic situation, they may be the perfect things to bring calm and peace in the midst of turmoil.
On Wednesday evening, Nov. 6, the young women group at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Wagoner presented 200 gift bags containing these items to Wagoner Police Officer Tyler McFarland and Wagoner Fire Department firefighters Darrell Watkins and J.W. Barry.
They will be kept at their respective stations and ready at a moment’s notice to give away.
Dixie Clark helped spearhead the project. She said the young women ages 12-18 were assisted by the Relief Society (the church’s older women) in donating and collecting items. Collections have been ongoing since the spring.
“This is our second year to make little comfort bags for children,” Clark explained. We know or Heavenly Father sends us a comforter in our time of need. For kids, this is a little earthly comforter. A small stuffed animal can go a long way to comfort a small child.”
“Can you imagine a baby being scared and getting something to comfort them?” she asked. “It means a lot for our church to do this for the community.”
The church distributed 100 bags last year through the Wagoner Police Department alone. By doubling their efforts this year with a second agency, even more children will be helped.
“Our church is all about family and children, so it wasn’t hard to get people to make donations. If I saw that I needed 50 more items, I’d have it in a few days,” Clark noted. “These women care and the kids are our future.”
Young women participating in the project include Frankie Clark, Sheridan Mobley, Trenna Helms, Alexandria Shelby, Alysia Shelby, Cheyenne Capps, Aliyah Reichert, Rylie Walters and Winter Neighbors.