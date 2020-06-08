West 13th Street was a busy thoroughfare Thursday, June 4 when Wagoner Community Outreach distributed milk and dairy products to anyone who could use them.
Terry Presley said Wagoner is one of many communities to receive GoFresh items over the past few weeks from North Star Bridge, a ministry spearheaded by Rod Baker out of Tulsa. The two men have been friends and working together since 1998 when Presley started Wagoner Community Outreach.
Presley said there is no income requirement to receive the GoFresh items as everyone can use a hand during this challenging days of COVID-19. This is a separate distribution from the regular WCO distribution.
“We get a phone call to say a truck is on the way and we never know what we’ll receive,” he said. “During the first week, it was fresh produce. This week it was dairy. We make sure we give everything away.”
The last week of May was the first time North Star Bridge food items were distributed in Wagoner. On June 4, volunteers handed out 1,056 boxes of GoFresh dairy products that included everything from unsalted butter, cream cheese, yogurt, half-and-half and some cheese. They also distributed 1,890 gallons of milk.
“That’s a big cow, isn’t it?” Presley asked with a smile.
Among those helping to load items in vehicles were student athletes between their scheduled Summer Pride workouts and regular Wagoner Community Outreach volunteers.
Crews with Wagoner Emergency Medical Service picked up items to deliver as well.
“Last week we delivered mostly around town close to the station,” said Amanda Mackley. “A lot of people didn’t know about it in time. It’s fun going out to see the community.”
Presley said it has “been a blessing that we’ve had the help to help others out.”
He never knows until Monday if a truck is coming on any particular week. Watch the Wagoner Community Outreach Facebook page for updates.
Community Baptist Church in Coweta has also distributed GoFresh boxes to Coweta area residents.
On May 30, volunteers handed out 3,600 gallons of milk. Many people picked up gallons to distribute to friends, neighbors and family members.
“We gave out a lot of milk today!” Pastor Adam Mask posted on the CBC Facebook page. So many great conversations and so many great people we met. What an awesome day! We love our community!”
On June 1, CBC distributed GoFresh boxes that included milk, eggs and produce such as oranges, apples, potatoes, onions, lettuce, carrots, cantaloupe and honeydew
“We want to help you out with any need you have,” Mask said in a social media video. “Let us be a blessing to you today.”
For information on future distributions, call the church at 918-258-4575.