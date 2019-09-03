Area golf enthusiasts are invited to participate in the Coweta Education Foundation’s annual Golf ‘Fore” Grants Tournament planned Monday, Sept. 30 at Forest Ridge Golf Club in Broken Arrow.
The Coweta Education Foundation is an independent, not-for-profit organization. It brings the community together to invest in innovative practices that enrich the environment for student learning.
Since its inception in 2003, CEF has awarded more than $150,000 in grants to Coweta Public School teachers for use in the classroom. Everything from reading material and computer equipment to learning stations and other teaching tools have been purchased with those funds.
The Foundation has also awarded scholarships to seven deserving seniors over the last three years.
The Golf ‘Fore’ Grants Tournament will be a scramble format. Entry fee is $125 per person or $500 per team. Entry fees include lunch, course snacks and an awards reception following the tournament.
For those who want to support the project but are unable to golf, there are numerous sponsorships still available including hole sponsors, putting green sponsors, driving range sponsors, beverage cart sponsors, birdie sponsors and eagle sponsors.
To register individually or as a team, go to www.cowetaefgolf.com. Complete and mail forms back to the Coweta Education Foundation, P.O. Box 550, Coweta, Okla. 74429. Forms can also be sent by email to CowetaEF@gmail.com
For more information, call 918-691-2076.