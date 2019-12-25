In just a few short days, Wagoner will usher in a new year and a new decade. While the year 2020 will bring with it endless possibilities for the future, it will also bring closure to the First Presbyterian Church, Wagoner that has served the community for the past 120 years.
Sunday, Jan. 5 will be a bittersweet day for the church congregation whose membership has dwindled over the years. The last sermon will be preached from the pulpit by Rev. Tim Blodgett, head of the Presbytery.
Unfortunately, church closure has been something on the congregation’s mind for a couple of years.
“In 2017, mostly due to deaths, we lost 10 members that year — six in just six weeks. That income just went away,” said Linda Brown, the church’s secretary/treasurer. “We had a nice cushion, but with that loss and four more in the next year, our membership roll dropped down to 21 and we could not sustain the building.
“The physical plant needs some repair and we cannot afford to do it. While there have been short-term solutions, there has not been a long-term solution presented that we felt we could maintain any longer. We had to start talking about this.”
According to Brown, the church membership includes one teenager, one lady in her 40s and another one in her 60s. Other than that, she herself is the youngest at 73. That is a small pool to draw from to operate the church, and everyone already has a role to fill for services each and every week.
“The church is not run by the pastor. Each church manages itself and we hire a pastor,” Brown explained. “We are a part of the Eastern Oklahoma Presbytery. There are 77 churches, and 33 are without ministers, including this one. We could not afford for some time to pay a minister the wages, plus insurance, utilities and housing.”
Over the past year, three women have preached from the pulpit. Rev. Debbie Chase, Rev. Beth Ann French and Rev. Nancy Covington are all part of the pulpit supply provided by the Presbytery. There have been others provided over the years.
“It was at our June meeting that we knew if we didn’t do anything different, we would be out of business in six months,” Brown said. “We took a church wide vote on October 27. During that month, we went to each member personally so they could ask questions and not be hit with an announcement from the pulpit.
“Some members have been here for 50, 60 and 70 years. We wanted them to know what the situation was and how we see it.”
Alice Bennett has been a member of First Presbyterian, Wagoner since 1960. She said Brown has been serving the church with the greatest humility and most willing Christian attitude toward everything she does.
“There is no rotation system in any of those jobs. How in the world can we keep doing that to a person who wants to give herself over to worship?” Bennett asked. “Instead, she sits there with clip boards and envelopes, ready to pay the minister. We cannot continue to do that. She simply cannot continue to do that the rest of her life.
“As much as we selfishly love the building and the place, we simply cannot do it anymore.”
Bennett has offered for members to meet together in her home either monthly or quarterly simply so they can stay together. She said Nancy Harrel, the church’s liturgist, is a good Bible teacher who will continue what she does.
“This has not had an official vote, it is just an invitation so we can stay together,” she noted.
Bennett assured the session (membership) had such a hard time to make a motion to close, second the motion and vote on the measure.
“When they made the motion, they cried all the way through it,” she tearfully recalled. “Because of that, I just skim — I live on the surface. If I begin to think about it (closure), I remember all your kids were married here. You had your 40th, 50th and 60th wedding anniversaries here.
“Whenever that happens, you know in your mind that this is just a place and God is with us wherever we are. But there is a certain feeling you have that is incomparable and hard to describe. You think about that and you break down and start crying. The session has served, worked and done in this church for years.”
Bennett said where something is cut down, it will bloom again, and wherever First Presbyterian, Wagoner members go, they will be able to bloom in other congregations.
“We’ll take the love of this church and the belief of this church to wherever we wind up — whether a few of us go to the same place or if we scatter,” she assured.
Beverley Bighorse has been putting the church newsletter “The Carillon” together for years. The November and December editions are filled with stories and recollections from church members about the love they have for First Presbyterian, Wagoner.
Among those sharing thoughts was Nancy Harrel.
“Reflecting on my connection with this church, I am humbled by and thankful for each one of you,” Harrel wrote. “You have been my rock this past year, keeping me lifted up, sustained and most of all loved.”
“My husband Jim died suddenly last November. I was overwhelmed with all the things that had to be done, decisions to be made. But God had a plan! First, He kept me in His arms through the people in this church — my family. I was drawn to worship each week with you. It kept me centered and brought me peace.”
Marie Bunting, a church ember for some 70 years, wrote that her family’s lives revolved around the church. Her father was married in the church on Christmas day in 1949 in the original church building when she was just a small child.
Both of her daughters were christened as babes in the church and each one was married there. Church involvement included multi-generations of her family.
Betty Hayes wrote although the church has been small, it reached out into the community and worked to help where it was needed.
“Sometimes it only takes a few to make a big impact,” she said.
One of her favorite memories is of the Chrismon Tree at Christmas and all the symbols represented in ornaments.
“Ties that bind us forever, friends that remain to this day, memories of those gone by and lasting lessons touching us and engraved upon our hearts,” Hayes wrote. “I remember that time in my life in that little church and I am forever grateful.”
Brown, who puts together the church bulletins said she is not quite sure what songs will be sung during First Presbyterian, Wagoner’s final service on Jan. 5, but assures it will be a special service to celebrate the life of the church.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Church History
The First Presbyterian Church, Wagoner first met in 1899 in the Cobb Building, located at the corner of Main Street and Cherokee Street. The structure now houses American Bank.
In 1904, the original church structure was built at its present location at 205 N. Main.
In 1973, the church’s present structure and educational building was constructed.
The church hosted free Christmas dinners for the community for 35 years, the last being in 2017.
Brown said because the church is part of the Presbytery, they will take care of the building. Church contents will be shared among congregation members before being offered to the churches of the Eastern Oklahoma Presbytery.
Once those things are removed in January, a garage sale will be held on the final Saturday of January. Those items will be sold for donations only, which will be divided between Wagoner Area Neighbors, Wagoner Community Outreach and Brighter Futures/Lincoln Enrichment Center.
The building will be turned over to the Presbytery on Jan, 31 after church officials close out the books.