The number of positive cases of COVID-19 and deaths associated with the virus in Wagoner County has not changed in the past 24 hours. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports there are currently 112 positive cases in the county and 12 deaths recorded.
OSDH officials report there are 49 people in Wagoner County who have recovered from the virus.
Statewide, there are 2,894 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 170 total deaths in the state.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 reports for Wagoner County communities:
- Coweta – 53 positive cases, 7 deaths, 11 recoveries (no change). Of these numbers, 51 positive cases (39 residents, 12 staff) and 6 deaths are from Coweta Manor Nursing Home.
- Wagoner – 29 positive cases, 4 deaths, 15 recoveries (no change).
- Porter – 2 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 recovery.
Reports from nearby communities:
- Broken Arrow – 87 positive cases, 8 deaths, 65 recoveries (no change).
- Haskell – 5 positive cases, 0 deaths, 5 recoveries (no change).
- Fort Gibson – 6 positive cases, 1 death, 3 recoveries (no change).
- Muskogee – 13 positive cases, 2 deaths, 7 recoveries (no change).
- Tahlequah – 20 positive cases, 1 death, 13 recoveries (no change).