Gov. Kevin Stitt is pictured at a press conference at the State Capitol on March 12, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued a new executive order that directly affects businesses in Wagoner County, including Coweta, Wagoner, Porter and Okay.

As part of the continued statewide effort to “flatten the curve” on COVID19 and to attempt to slow the spread of the virus, the governor has issued a “Safer at Home” order statewide. This order requests elderly residents and any individuals who have compromised immunities or  pre-existing conditions to shelter in their homes, leaving only for essential needs like groceries or prescriptions, until April 30.

The order also closes all non-essential businesses to include hair salons, gyms/fitness clubs, bars, theaters, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, museums, etc. in counties where a confirmed case of COVID-19 exists. That includes Wagoner County, therefore all four communities.

Restaurants may remain open, but must close their dine-in area, offering instead only curbside pickup and/or delivery. Businesses must come into compliance by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.

On the City of Wagoner’s social media page Tuesday night, Mayor Albert Jones reiterated the need for residents to comply with the rulings passed down by state officials.

“Let’s support the Governor and stop the spread of this virus,” Jones posted. “Together, we can do it!”

In a news release, Coweta city officials said those that do not comply with the shut down or operating restrictions in their community by the deadline will be closed by order of the Chief of Police or the City Manager for violating the City of Coweta State of Emergency declaration, which requires compliance with all state orders.

Businesses closed for non-compliance must remain closed until the state of emergency is lifted in Coweta.

The Governor’s order also suspends elective surgeries, minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures beginning March 25 for the next two weeks to preserve medical supplies and PPE for COVID-19 response.

The order prohibits gatherings of 10 or more individuals statewide. This is already in alignment with Coweta’s local emergency order.

The order restricts visitors at hospitals, nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities, and activated the Oklahoma National Guard Regional Training Institute where 19 members of the Guard have been mobilized to observe COVID-19 developments. The Guard will be ready to take any necessary actions requested by the governor to help communities and hospitals.

RESOURCES

Essential versus non-essential businesses: https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce The Oklahoma Department of Health is using this guidance to make the determination.

Oklahoma Department of Health: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html



