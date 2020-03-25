OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued a proclamation designating Thursday a “Statewide Day of Prayer” for all Oklahomans affected by COVID-19.
Stitt asked for Oklahoma faith leaders to unite together at a special prayer and worship event titled “Let Hope Rise: Together in Prayer for Oklahoma.”
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and will be televised live on KWTV channel 9 in Oklahoma City and KOTV channel 6 in Tulsa.
Viewers can also stream online at transformationchurch.us.
In-person attendance will not be allowed in accordance with current social distancing guidelines.
“I know this is an uncertain or anxious time for many Oklahomans right now,” Stitt said. “That is why I believe it is important we join together as a state and pray for God’s blessing, protection and strength as we face a challenge that is unprecedented in its scope.”
Featured video
Death toll over 20,000 worldwide: How are governments handling the coronavirus pandemic?