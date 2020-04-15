OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt is working on plans to reopen the state’s economy, including nonessential businesses and restaurants, he said Wednesday.

“Let me be clear,” the governor said during a Capitol news conference in the Blue Room. “We are not out of the woods yet.”

Residents need to continue with distancing themselves from others, washing hands frequently, and limiting trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.

“Because we are ‘flattening our curve,’ we are working on plans to reopen our state,” Stitt said.

He said decisions would be based on data and advice from medical experts.

Stitt extended his “safer at home” executive order for vulnerable populations, such as those age 65 and older and those who have underlying medical conditions, to May 6 from April 30.

He said elective surgeries could resume April 24 because in part the state is well-equipped with hospital beds and personal protective equipment for medical workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many hospitals are struggling, Stitt said, adding that some have furloughed workers.

Last week it was believed that the state’s peak hospital demand would be on April 23, with 1,115 hospital beds needed, he said.

“We currently have four times that in available beds in the state of Oklahoma,” he said.

The latest information pushes the peak back to April 30 and shows the maximum number of hospital beds needed would be 815.

“Even under the model’s worst-case scenarios, Oklahomans, we are in fantastic shape on hospital beds,” Stitt said.

The number of hospitalizations has stayed flat for the past 17 days, he said.

The governor said it is important to set up statewide guidelines on how the state can be reopened.

Some cities, including Tulsa and Oklahoma City, have implemented stricter shelter-in-place orders than Stitt has issued.

The state has more than 80 testing sites available, he said. He said those with COVID-19 symptoms — including fever and shortness of breath — need to get tested.

“We are going to get through this,” Stitt said. “Light is at the end of the tunnel. You have been doing a fantastic job of social distancing.”

