Commencement ceremonies will be held Friday, June 26 for the Porter Class of 2020. The celebration begins at 8 p.m. at the football stadium.
School officials say seating will be available on both the home and visitor stands. In addition, guests may bring chairs and blankets and sit around the stadium.
Only graduates, class sponsors, administration and board members will be allowed on the track and field.
The stadium will be open one hour prior to the event for guests to attend.
Restrooms will be available at the home concession stand only. Access will be limited to no more than five occupants at a time.
In the event of inclement weather, graduation will be held Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m.