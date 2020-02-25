Country music history and Wagoner’s city history are about to come alive.
Volunteers have been working long hours to get the newly renovated Wagoner Historical Museum ready to display some one of a kind items from the Jim Halsey country music collection and items from Wagoner’s early days (1887-1907).
It will be unveiled on Friday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. when the museum re-opens. Dignitaries from State House and Senate as well as Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and special guests will be on hand to dedicate the project.
The museum will be split into two periods – Halsey’s work with top country music stars in the front of the museum and Shirle Lamb Williams’ historical items from Wagoner’s early days.
Once opened the displays will last about a year before new items will rotate in to give the museum a fresh look.
“I am excited about our two new exhibits,” said Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones. “Jim Halsey Star maker and Wagoner: The first 20 years of progress.”
Through an Oklahoma City History Center grant, Williams’ collection was purchased to be on display and serve as an educational tool for local schools.
“We have done a complete remodel of our museum,” Jones added. “It too will be on display, architectural elements from the 1910s were preserved and her sparkle restored for all to enjoy.”
Many people and companies made the renovation possible as well as getting the new displays put together.
“I would like to thank all of the volunteers, city staff, city council, State legislators, especially Sen. Kim David, Rep. Kevin McDugle, Lt. Gov. Pinnell, Dr. Bob Blackburn of the Oklahoma History Center and businesses who donated work and items at cost,” Jones said.
“We did something we can all be proud and a chance to tell our amazing story about the first incorporated city in Indian Territory.”
Parts of Halsey’s collection were leased for $75,000 and will rotate into the museum at specific times of the year. Williams’ collection was purchased through the $20,000 grant award from the Oklahoma History Center and will be owned by the City of Wagoner and also rotate items into the display at various times.
The renovation began in the summer of 2019. A new ventilation system has been added among the many changes.
There will be no charge to tour the museum. The City of Wagoner hopes to attract tourists to the museum and while here shop or eat at one of the many downtown establishments.
A new page has been added to Wagoner’s rich history and renovated museum will serve to showcase country music stars and Wagoner’s early days.