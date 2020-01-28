Proposals are now being accepted by the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging for available Older Americans Act funding. The grant is for a one-year term from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
Proposals are being accepted for health promotion, outreach and National Family Caregivers Service Programs in Wagoner, Sequoyah, Okmulgee, Muskogee, McIntosh, Cherokee and Adair Counties. This is not a grant for individuals.
Application packets will be available Monday, Feb. 3 at the EODD office, 1012 N. 38th St. in Muskogee or mailed upon request. To be considered for funding, a representative from the applicant agency/organization is required to attend a Proposers’ Conference Friday, Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at EODD. The facility is ADA accessible.
Application closing date is March 6 at 12 noon.
For more information or to request an application packet, contact the AAA Planner at 918-682-7891.