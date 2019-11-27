I am thankful that as a mom and grandma, I have Thanksgiving invitations from both daughters and a grandson. All I have to bring is a bag of ice and some pop. I am looking forward to being pampered. I am grateful!
Pam Simpson
I am grateful for my mother, Sharon Corcoran, because she instills good work ethics in me. I am also grateful for my employee.
Penny Payne
I moved from Colorado eight and a half years ago with basically nothing. Thanks to my boss taking a chance on me, I have been able to establish myself and continue to grow.
Denise Furthmyer
I am thankful my family will be able to be together this year. (It will be) A few days early, but to have them all together makes a momma’s heart so happy!
Tanya Blair
I am thankful for a brand new wife and a brand new life.
Mark Bates
I am thankful for God, my health, husband, children, family and friends. I’m thankful for the ability to help bring positive into the community and help others.
Anita Shipman
I am thankful for God in my life, family, friends and clients that bring joy into my life every day of the year.
Mary Rowe
To be honest, I’m thankful I’m alive for the day and tomorrow I will be thankful God gave me one more day on this earth.
Melissa Dill
My family and my health.
Frankie Smith Horne
I’m grateful for a steady job, room for promotions, my wonderful kids and my family, friends and great co-workers!
Meghan McFarland
I’m thankful for my job. We are finally financially stable enough so that my wife can now do her dream job. Law enforcement doesn’t get paid very well so she literally works for free after paying for daycare. With that being said, I’m also thankful for my wife. She risks her life every night to make sure that the citizens of this county sleep safely.
Shuana Patrick-Roberson
“Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Ephesians 5:20
Rita Martin Cheasbro
I am eternally grateful for the 45 years God gave me with my mom. I treasure my memories and the legacy she left behind. “See ya in a little bit momma.”
DeAdra Bristol
I’m grateful that I and my fur babies Roxanne and Sheba are in good health and have a roof over our heads.
Tina Werschky Monk
The teachers in Wagoner Public Schools!
Toyah Bean
My family and a roof over my head.
Richard Allred
I’m grateful for God’s mercy and His grace. For my family, our home and our health. And the many blessings he has bestowed upon us.
Deborah Rogers-Wyrick
I’m thankful for God, my family, a roof over my head, food in my belly, shoes on my feet and Netflix. Haha!
Michelle Reddoch Thorne
I’m so grateful for our family, good health, friends and great retirement.
Virginia Deckard
I’m grateful for still having my grandma (Ida Freeman) still with us.
Nicole Freeman
So grateful for our wonderful community. We are going into our 3rd year at Coweta Flowers and Junktique. They are making my dreams come true. So thankful to have lived in Coweta my whole life. Thankful for the generation of families and the newbies. God is good!!!!
Janice Graves Pearson
My faith! I’m grateful that I was raised to have a thankful and giving heart by the greatest parents. I can see that the way I was raised has been passed down to my children and now to my grandchildren. Very blessed this Thanksgiving!
Terri Jones Sullivan
I’m so grateful that my family is happy and healthy! I’m also so very thankful to live in such an amazing little community with wonderful people and schools!
Ashley Goforth
I’m thankful that Junior is walking with a walker, but they say he probably will never walk again. He is still the most positive man I’ve ever seen. We had our 50 year anniversary in May of this year also. Yes, I’m very thankful!
Sandra Martin
For my son Dustin Olden’s recovery after a devasting fall off a ladder while volunteering at his church. After two emergency brain surgeries and being in the hospital for over two months, he is doing so much better, thank God. For the wonderful people of Coweta who were there helping with all the prayers and donations to the spaghetti fundraiser Shannon Ray Cooper organized. I am so grateful for all this.
Sandy Craig-Coooper
My family.
Sarah Applegate