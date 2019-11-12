Each year, millions of Americans participate in the Great American Smokeout by putting down their cigarettes and taking a step towards a healthier, smoke-free life.
This year’s Smokeout on Thursday, Nov. 21 is an opportunity for smokers to quit smoking, even if for one day.
Quitting even for a day is a challenge, which is why the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline offers free services to help tobacco users break their nicotine addictions. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is funded by the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET).
Oklahoma smokers can benefit from the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline’s free services and tools both during the Smokeout and the rest of the year.
“Year after year, participants in the Great American Smokeout take the first step toward a healthier life, free of addiction to nicotine,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Whether you’re thinking about quitting tobacco, currently quitting tobacco, or supporting loved ones in their quit journey, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline can provide free resources and support.”
The Helpline provides free services such as text and email support, calls with a Quit Coach and free nicotine replacement therapy such as patches, gum or lozenges.
Johnna Sue Blair, lead wellness coordinator with the Wagoner County Health Department, said cold turkey quit kits will be given away next week in Wagoner County. Distribution will take place at the Coweta Fire Station (November 19), the Porter Schools car pick-up line (November 20) and the Wagoner Fire Station (November 21).
All those who pick up a quit kit during those three days will be entered to win a free Thanksgiving turkey.
“Quitting tobacco isn’t easy,” Blair said. “You don’t have to stop in one day, just start with day one. The Great American Smokeout is a great way to start the journey.”
“On Thursday, Nov. 21, commit to not use tobacco that one day. Our quit kits will help those taking the challenge and make it through the day,” she continued. “Our hope is that some will decide they are ready to end their addiction to nicotine. Even if someone is just thinking about quitting, call 1-800-QUIT NOW or OKhelpline.com for tips, tools and information to help you quit your own way.”