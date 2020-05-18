Ground has been broken in front of Coweta City Hall for the American Legion 100th Centennial Memorial that is nearly two years in the planning.
The project spearheaded by American Legion Post 226 in Coweta. Bravo Construction is the contractor that will turn design plans into a commemorative memorial dedicated to the men and women, past and present, who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
Some 3,000 brick pavers will be used on the $50,000 project. Of that number, 300 have already been sold to honor military service and supporters.
Blank pavers are still available for purchase to be engraved.
Mike Walker is one of many Post 226 members working to bring the memorial project to fruition. He said if the weather cooperates, Bravo Construction will begin constructing main walls this week.
The west wall will be 26-feet long. A six-foot high portion will feature memorial writing along with engravings of the Coweta Eight, the community’s two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients and five military service symbols.
The north and south wing walls will include 120 engraved signature bricks bearing the names of military service members. All other signature bricks will be placed in the flooring.
Walker said footing for the American Legion Centennial stone is already poured in the middle of the memorial space. It will be placed once all of the pavers are down.
That special stone was unveiled and dedicated to the community in September 2019.
“It is amazing to be started on this with everything we’ve gone through and discussed,” Walker said. “We would not be able to do this project without those brick purchases. Thank you to those who have made them.”
Anyone who would like to make a brick purchase to include in the memorial should contact Walker at 918-728-5833 or via email at americanlegionpost226@cox.net.
Orders can also be placed online at https://www.fundraisingbrick.com/online-orders/amlegion226/.
The Legion member pointed out that all of the plants and crepe myrtles that were once located in front of city hall of have been relocated to Post 226 at 600 S. Broadway to make way for the construction.