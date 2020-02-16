The First United Methodist Women’s Mission group in Wagoner is offering its once-a-year Stew Dinner on Sunday, March 8 at the church, 309 Church St.
To make it convenient for you, they are offering the meal on Sunday following your usual church hour. The meal will be available from 10:30 a.m.—2 p.m. You can stop in for take-outs or dine in with your friends and neighbors.
Whether you take your meal home or eat in, please shop their wide variety of items at the Silent Auction. Included in the array will be a Homemade quilt, decorative items, and even homemade frozen casseroles.
If any of the little ones missed out on the “Princess Aprons” last year, we have a number of those also. The apron will feature Bell, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty or Elsa. Many priced goodies will be available in “Granny's Cupboard” such as jellies, candy, cookies, snack mixes, handmade house items, etc.
All of the funds raised will be used for local Mission projects such as Wagoner Area Neighbors, Wagoner Community Outreach, and Wagoner school support. Outside our Community support will go to NSU Wesley Foundation, New Day Camps for children of those incarcerated, Cookson Hills Mission, Exodus House, for those just out of prison, and Pearl’s Hope, which houses/helps women with children. Women and children around the world will also benefit.
Tickets for the stew, cornbread/crackers, dessert and drink are $8 for adults ($4 for children 10 and under) and may be purchased from any UMW member or from the church office. They can also be purchased at the door.
For more information call the Wagoner United Methodist Church 918-485-3059.