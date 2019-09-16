I have lived in Coweta for 39 of my 43 years of life. I have attended K-12 here. I have been involved in school and community activities — some years very much, others years sporadically.
I have been privileged to see behind the scenes of some of our community activities and events for the last several years. There are early mornings, late nights, complaints, no family time and people willing to give up more of themselves than should be humanly possible or even allowed.
I have seen men, women, young and old, wealthy and less fortunate bust their bottoms to provide a positive, safe, comfortable, enjoyable, fruitful way of life for this community.
Most of us will never see nor understand what kind of hell these people, both volunteer (zero compensation what so ever) and salaried, have to put up with in order that the entire community reaps the benefits of a safe, happy, loving, small town, family oriented, way of life.
I see a lot of people jump on social media to gripe, complain, and occasionally support the small group of people that provides you with the life you should enjoy here in Coweta.
I am asking this: take time to appreciate the small groups that are providing for the greater good. These are people who go without sleep, sometimes without meals and time with their loved ones so that this community can continue old traditions and create new ones along the way.
Nine times in 10 there is a method to what you perceive as madness.
Maybe they are changing things or tweaking something that has always been this way or that way, because there have been regulation changes that we are not aware of.
Often times, they cannot respond to your social media posts with responses for it is not politically correct to do so if they are a business owner or an employee of entities that rely on the public for their livelihood.
Just remember as you go through your day to day life, the people working to keep you safe, healthy, entertained, etc ... are human just like you. They have feelings, just like you.
Take advantage of opportunities provided to you by our community to enrich your life and thank those that provide them for you. If you’re not in a position to financially participate in one or maybe even one aspect, maybe check to see if there are opportunities to volunteer in exchange for opportunities to do some of those things.
If you have ideas to make the events better, volunteer to help implement the changes if they are beneficial to the greater community.
Coweta and Wagoner County, for that matter, have always been a very close knit and loving place to live. We are growing and with that will come growing pains and possibly (I pray not) groups or individuals who wish to destroy the way of life we have built.
When those tough times come or when things do not go our way, let’s look to those quiet individuals and groups in the background and rally our troops. Encourage those who are giving their best for all of us, even when we may not see or feel like they are. They need to know their hard work and sacrifice is not in vain.
So to the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, Coweta Police, Fire, EMS, Public Works Authority, city council, Wagoner County Emergency Management, Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, E911 dispatchers, Wagoner County Commissioners, city and state government officials, local business owners, local media officials, individual volunteers and donators of cash, goods, and time and anyone who plays a part of making small town Oklahoma life what it is, in times of prosperity and disaster, thank you all from the bottom of my heart!