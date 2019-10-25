A Wagoner man has pled guilty to conspiracy in United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. Robert Leroy Dennington, 36, faces up to five years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.
The indictment alleges that in April of 2019, the defendant knowingly and intentionally conspired with others to utter counterfeit obligations of the United States.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Wagoner Police Department and United States Secret Service.
The Honorable Steven P. Shreder, U.S. Magistrate Judge, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.