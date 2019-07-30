Accident

A reported shootout in Haskell on Tuesday morning resulted in four people sustaining injuries during the exchange, state authorities said. 

Several people attempted to kick in a door around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 300 block of West Hickory Street in Haskell, according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said there was an exchange of gunfire and that four people were injured. They were taken to a Muskogee hospital for treatment, the release said. 

Haskell police requested OSBI assistance with the investigation. Additional details were not immediately available.

