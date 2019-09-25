Communication and Expressive Arts Division
Poster Art Exhibit: Beginner Division Class 1, 1st Brookelyn Robinson, 2nd Kate Miller; Intermediate Division Class 4, 1st Meghan Randall, 2nd Dalton Cross; Intermediate Class 5, 1st Shelby Wilson; Advanced Division Class 7, 1st Alyssa Dunfield; Class 20, 1st Kaylyn Pool, 2nd Afton Becker.
Photography: Junior Class 1, 1st Mia Cole, 2nd Kate Miller; Junior Class 5, 1st Mia Cole; Senior Class 6, 1st Wyatt Wilson; Senior Class 7, 1st Shelby Wilson; Senior Class 9, 1st Wyatt Wilson, 2nd Shelby Wilson; Senior Class 10, 1st Shelby Wilson; Senior Class 18, 1st Wyatt Wilson, Digitally altered Photographic Illustration, 1st Afton Becker.
Expressive Arts: Jr Fine Art Pencil, charcoal, pastels, 1st Molly O’Dell, 2nd Elena Anderson; Sr. Fine Art Pencil, charcoal, pastels, 1st Shelby Wilson; Jr. Fine Art Watercolor, 1st Molly O’Dell; Jr Fine Art Oil or Acrylic, 1st Nola Sosebee, 2nd Haley Robbins, 3rd Madeline Rose, 4th Channing Anderson, 5th Molly O’Dell; 6th Easton Bobbitt; Sr. Fine Art Oil or Acrylic, 1st Wyatt Boomershine; Jr. Ceramics, 1st Jaxton Edwards, 2nd Elena Anderson; Jr. Pottery, 1st Easton Bobbitt, 2nd Cora O’Dell; Jr. Nature Craft, 1st Molly O’Dell, 2nd Cooper Rains, 3rd Clayton Rains; Jr. Bead Craft, 1st Easton Bobbitt, 2nd Madeline Rose; Jr. Leathercraft Kit, 1st Clayton Rains, 2nd Haley Robbins, 3rd Hank Boomershine, 4th Mia Cole, 5th Cooper Rains, 6th Easton Bobbitt. Sr. Leathercraft, 1st Wyatt Boomershine, 2nd Shelby Wilson, 3rd Wyatt Wilson; Jr. Leathercraft Original Design, 1st Jaylen Jenkins, 2nd Meghan Randall, 3rd Jaxton Edwards, 4th Easton Bobbitt; Sr. Leathercraft Original Design, 1st Afton Becker, 2nd Alyssa Dunfield, 3rd Madeline Rose, Jr hand Crafted Wax Candle, 1st Hank Boomershine; Jr. Puppet, 1st Molly O’Dell, Jr. Paper Craft, 1st Cora O’Dell, 2nd Channing Anderson; Sr. Paper Craft, Madison Goeppinger; Sr. Plastic Craft, 1st Shelby Wilson; Jr. Duct Tape Craft, 1st Hank Boomershine; Jr Miscellaneous, 1st Haley Robbins, 2nd Easton Bobbitt, 3rd Madeline Rose, 4th Brookelyn Robinson, 5th Molly O’Dell, 6th Kate Miller, 7th Hank Boomershine; Sr. Miscellaneous, 1st Kaylyn Pool, 2nd Wyatt Boomershine, 3rd Madison Goeppinger.
Science and Technology Division: Sr. Stem Poster, 1st Jaylynn Cross; Geocasche box, 1st Mia Cole; Alternative Energy Design Challenge, 1st Easton Bobbitt.
Interior Design and Construction: Home Accent Storage, 1st Maggie Brumnett; Leve 2 home Accent Bedroom, 1st Haley Robbins, 2nd Cooper Rains; Seasonal Décor non fabric, 1st Haley Robbins, 2nd Madison Goeppinger.
Hobbies/Textile Design and Construction: Simple sewn stuffed animal, 1st Haley Robbins; Needle Art by Machine, 1st Afton Becker.
Health/Lifestyle Education Division: Drop Cookies, 1st Meghan Randall, One-half loaf of yeast bread in bread machine, 1st Hank Boomershine.
Food Preservation Exhibits: Pint or ½ pint jar of jam or jelly processed in boiling water canner, 1st Madeline Rose.
Rocketry: Poster showing model rocket parts, 1st Easton Bobbitt.
Wood Science and Industrial Arts: Jr. Woodcraft, 1st Nola Sosebee, 2nd Easton Bobbitt, 3rd Elena Anderson, 4th Haley Robbins; Miscellaneous, 1st Haley Robbins.
Metalwork: Jr. Metalwork, 1st Haley Robbins.
Entomology: Fifth Year and Beyond, 1st Madison Goeppinger; Extracted honey, 1st Channing Anderson.
Geology: Photography over a state park or geological region, 1st Easton Bobbitt.
Environmental Stewardship: What is a watershed, 1st Easton Bobbitt.
Home Gardening: Potatoes, yellow, white or russet, 1st Beau Conner; Red Potatoes, Beau Conner; Okra, 1st Jaxton Edwards, 2nd Easton Bobbitt; Winter Squash, 1st Beau Conner; Straight Neck Summer Squash, 1st Beau Conner; Sweet Potatoes, 1st Beau Conner; Jalapeno Pepper, 1st Easton Bobbitt, 2nd Madison Goeppinger, 3rd Beau Conner, 4th Jaxton Edwards; Other Hot Pepper, 1st Beau Conner, 2nd Jaxton Edwards, 3rd Madison Goeppinger, 4th Easton Bobbitt; Sweet Bell Pepper, 1st Madison Goeppinger, 2nd Easton Bobbitt; Banana Pepper, 1st Jaxton Edwards, 2nd Beau Conner, 3rd Madision Goeppinger, 4th Easton Bobbitt; Cherry Type Tomatoes, 1st Madision Goeppinger, 2nd Jaxton Edwards; Red Apples, 1st Madison Goeppinger; Pears, 1st Madison Goeppinger.
Home Garden Food Basket: Junior Division, 1st Beau Conner; Senior Division, 1st Madison Goeppinger.
Horticulture: Grades 9-12, 1st Madison Goeppinger; Dish Gardens 3-5, 1st Clayton Rains, Grades 6-8, 1st Haley Robbins, 2nd Cooper Rains, Grades 9-12, 1st Madison Goeppinger, 2nd Afton Becker; Horticulture in our Lives Poster, 1st Kaylyn Pool.