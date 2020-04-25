A former Wagoner County Commissioner who tossed his hat into the District 2 race during the spring filing period will not be on the ballot.
The candidacy of Larry A. Hall was contested by incumbent commissioner and Republican candidate Chris Edwards who questioned whether Hall is a qualified registered voter. A hearing on the matter was held April 21 and Hall did not appear.
Wagoner County Election Board records indicate Hall, a Democrat, was deleted from voter rolls in 2017 for inactivity. Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said his address has remained the same over the years, yet he did not return a confirmation card from the State Election board to verify if he is still out there and not moved.
There have been multiple election cycles in the past five to six years that Hall has not voted in.
With Hall not appearing on the ballot, the District 2 race will be decided during this summer. Republican candidates Edwards, David Cobb and Randy Stamps will be on the June 30 Primary Election ballot. If a run-off is required, that vote will take place on Aug. 25.