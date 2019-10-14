The Garcia Law Office in Wagoner is teaming up with Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Farmer Family Practice to collect new and gently used Halloween costumes for children in need of all ages.
The costumes will be distributed to families who need a helping hand to make sure their children have something special to wear for trick-or-treating events and parties. The more items donated means more children can be helped.
Lisa Garcia has been collecting costumes for others in Wagoner since 2013. The drive has helped hundreds of youngsters.
Costumes can be dropped off now through Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- Garcia Law Office, 215 N.E. 1st Street;
- Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs, 403 E. Cherokee;
- Farmer Family Practice, 1202 W. Cherokee, Suite G and
- CASA, 101 N. Harrill (next to tag agency).
Parents, guardians or teachers with children in need can call 918-485-1718 or 918-485-5613 before Thursday, Oct. 17 to let organizers know the size, gender, teacher and school the child is in. Costumes will be delivered before any costume parties.
"If your child is not in school, call our office and you will be given a date and time to pick up a costume," Garcia said.
Any cash donations will be used to purchase additional costumes.
For more information or to identify a child who needs a costume, contact Garcia at 918-485-1718 or Rice at 918-486-6456.