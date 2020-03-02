Jim Halsey walked into the Wagoner Historical Museum a couple of days before the Feb. 28 grand re-opening.
As he gazed around the room, he went silent as he sat down to take it all in.
“It’s looking fantastic,” said Halsey, who saw some of his private collection grace the walls of the newly renovated museum. “This is fabulous.”
Halsey was sincere. The pleased look was like a kid on Christmas morning.
After decades of representing some of the biggest names in country music, Halsey had accumulated quite a number of items.
Some of his collection is on display at Independence Community College in Independence, Kan. The Kansas display is called “Stars & Guitars.”
However, the amount of space dedicated to Community College pales in comparison to what Wagoner’s Historical Museum has on display.
“This is about three to four times bigger,” said one Halsey official.
“There is nothing like this in the state of Oklahoma,” said Halsey of the Wagoner display.
Halsey admitted he saw the start of the museum’s renovation and his “mouth dropped” when he saw the improvements.
“We want to make this someplace for tourists that can see something outside the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville,” Halsey added. “This is unique.”
Halsey has been learning details about Wagoner. He thinks the city should use a different tagline when people drive through.
“They ought to call it the Festival City,” Halsey said.
“I’m very happy to be part of this.”
Halsey has an office in Tulsa where a lot of his memorabilia is on display. Then, there is the Independence display in his former hometown where he grew up.
“We still have a warehouse full of stuff,” Halsey said of material that can be rotated in and out of the Wagoner display. “It won’t get boring.”
Looking to the back of the museum, Halsey applauded the early days of Wagoner 1887-1907 that was nearly finished.
“That’s a great companion (pointing to the Wagoner history area),” Halsey said.
Halsey summed up his visit this way.
“You can’t see it any place except here. That’s the charm of doing this in Wagoner.”
And, turning to City Inspector Gordon Goins, who was one of the dedicated volunteers, “You’ve worked miracles.”
It is also one of the best free exhibits to see such one-of-a-kind music memorabilia.