John "Dick" Hardin of Wagoner has been elected to serve on the county committee for the Wagoner County U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency.
Hardin will represent local administrative area 001 and serve a three-year term.
Nancy Lancaster of Chouteau will serve as first alternate and Arnetta Cotton will serve as second alternate.
Hardin will take office in January 2020 and join the existing committee. The committee is comprised of local farmers, ranchers and foresters who are elected by local producers.
"County committee members are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA," said Mary Kunze, county executive director. "They help deliver programs at the county level and work to serve the needs of local producers."
According to Kunze, committee members apply their knowledge and judgment to help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, emergency programs and eligibility.
They also ensure the fair and equitable administration of FSA farm programs in their respective counties.
For more information about the Wagoner County FSA office or programs, call 918-485-4747, ext. 7.