Anchor Fellowship Bible Church in Wagoner will be in revival this weekend, and all area residents are invited. The "Harvest Revival" will be held Nov. 24-26 at 72430 S. 250 Road.
Sunday's service begins at 5:30 p.m. while Monday and Tuesday services begin at 7 p.m.
"It is not only important, but a necessity that we share the love of God with our unsaved and unchurched loved ones this holiday season," Anchor Fellowship Pastor Curtis Leland said. "We have set aside these days to come together, be encouraged and revived by the word of God."
Presenting the message on Sunday, Nov. 24 will be Minister Joshua Mitchell with New Zion Baptist Church in Muskogee. Praise and worship, along with meditation, will be led by Pastor Stacy Phillips with Lone Tree Baptist Church.
On Monday, Nov. 25, Pastor Samuel Cunningham with Mt. Olive Star in Checotah will be in the pulpit. Praise and worship will be led by members of Anchor Fellowship and Scott Ruff of Victory House of Praise in Hulbert will lead the meditation.
Tuesday evening's service will include a message from Pastor David Jones with Victory House of Praise. Pastor Joe Schwab and members of the Gathering Pen Cowboy Church in Wagoner will lead both praise and worship and meditation.
"This is only an outline because at Anchor, we allow the spirit of God to be in control," Pastor Leland noted. "This is a season for a great harvest!"