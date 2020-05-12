Jeffrey K. Thomas of Haskell was caught and arrested for various charges during two pursuits on April 28. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Leflore County.
Here’s how Thomas' day went.
Wagoner County Deputies were dispatched to the 46600 block of East 241st in reference to a suspicious person. A suspicious man walked out of the woods from behind a residence.
The caller described the man who matched the description of a wanted subject that Wagoner Police were in pursuit with earlier that morning. The suspect lost deputies on back roads for a short time until deputies located the vehicle abandoned in a wood line.
The suspect also left dog in the truck prior to fleeing on foot. Wagoner Animal Control assisted deputies and took possession of the animal until an owner could be located.
Upon deputies making contact with the caller, deputies provided a picture of the subject involved in the earlier pursuit. The caller positively identified the man in question as the suspect. Deputies canvassed the area looking for indicators of a direction of travel.
A short time later, a deputy located a suspicious vehicle sitting in the intersection in the Tullahassee area. When deputies caught up to him, he refused to stop and attempted to flee from deputies.
Deputies pursued the suspect in the Porter-Haskell area until he was cornered by deputies at 318th Street South and Highway 104. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
The driver was identified as Thomas of Haskell. Thomas stated to deputies that the truck he was driving was stolen out of the Bixby, but he did not believe it had been reported stolen yet. Additionally, the suspect stated that he was driving the stolen Ford F-350 earlier that morning when Wagoner Police Officers attempted to stop him.
Thomas was transported to Wagoner County Detention Center where he was charged with eluding police officer, failure to stop at stop sign, receive/possess/conceal stolen vehicle, DUS, intersection violation, cruelty to animals and malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1000.
A hold was placed on the suspect by Leflore County Sheriff’s Office for similar charges he received when evading and shooting at Leflore County Deputies in March.