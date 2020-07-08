Scott Hayes was approved to be the new Wagoner City Planner during Monday night's regular City Council remote video meeting.
Hayes replaces Taylor Tannehill, who took a similar job for the City of Tahlequah.
Hayes was unanimously approved with an effective first day that started on July 6. It was announced that he will be paid $35,000 per year.
In a surprise announcement as the meeting was about to begin, councilor Steven Rhoden said he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and was beginning a 14-day, home quarantine.
The July agenda was filled with many actionable items not only on the city side, but the Public Works Authority, too. It will be featured in the July 15 edition of the Wagoner County American-Tribune.