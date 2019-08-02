A Haskell man has been injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Marshall in Logan County. The incident occurred on Highway 51 approximately two miles west of Highway 74 around 4:16 p.m.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports Michael Mason, 58, was eastbound on SH-51 in a GMC Sierra when he was hit head on by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Sheila Cassar, 52, of Edmond. Cassar was westbound on the highway when she went left of center.
Both vehicles came to a rest in the roadway. Cassar was pinned for an undetermined period of time before she was extracted by Crescent Fire officials using the Hurst tool.
A juvenile male in her vehicle was not injured.
Mason was treated at the scene for trunk internal and hand injuries and was released by EMS crews.
Cassar was transported by MediFlight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted with trunk internal and leg injuries.
The occupants of both vehicles were using seatbelts/child safety restraint.