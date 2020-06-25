Area lakes beckon for anglers to venture out and test the waters. The following fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect when they get there.
Happy fishing, everyone!
Ft. Gibson: Elevation normal, water 81 and 1 ft. of clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and topwater lures around docks, riprap and shorelines. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam.
White bass good on crankbaits, grubs, jigs, sassy shad, slabs and spoons in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Tenkiller: June 21. Elevation normal, water 83 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits and small lures along channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 22. Elevation normal, water 82 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures along flats and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on shad below the dam. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Greenleaf: June 22. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on lipless baits and topwater lures around brush structure and flats. Blue and channel catfish good on shad along flats and main lake. Bluegill excellent on worms along shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: Elevation normal, water 88 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on jigs, live bait, live shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. White bass good on jigs, slabs, small lures and spoons in the main lake, around points, sandbar and shorelines. Blue catfish excellent on live bait, live shad and worms in the main lake, river mouth, rocks and shallows. Blue catfish are on the rocks spawning. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hudson: June 21. Elevation below normal, water 75 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on jigs below the dam. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: June 23. Elevation above normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure and in coves. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Oologah: June 19. Elevation normal, water low80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits and crankbaits around brush structure and in coves. Blue catfish good on shad below the dam and along riprap. Crappie excellent on minnows around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Spavinaw: June 18. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic bats in coves and shallows. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and in coves. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.