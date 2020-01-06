Actress Misty Rowe was a longtime cast member on “Hee Haw” and she was in early episodes of “Happy Days.”
Artist Muriel Fahrion is the creator of Strawberry Shortcake, the Care Bears and the Getalong Gang.
You can meet them — and Rowe’s “Hee Haw” cast mate, Jana Jae — at the fourth annual Pryor Creek Comic Convention, scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the new Mayes County Event Center on the fairgrounds east of Pryor.
Admission is $5. Kids 10-under are free. All proceeds go to the Pryor Area Arts and Humanities Council.
The Pryor Creek Comic Convention was launched in 2017. Supported by Pryor and the region, the convention has grown enough to merit a move to a new and larger facility. More than 80 vendors will be on site selling comics, books, toys, games and art.
Attractions will include author guests, cosplay guests and “star cars,” including a replica of the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine Van, the Ecto-1 vehicle from “Ghostbusters” and a show-accurate 1967 Chevy Impala from the TV series “Supernatural.”
With the addition of two non-comic exhibits, the Pryor Creek Comic Convention is taking steps to attract people to comic cons who otherwise might never sample the experience.
Tulsa-based music impresario Jim Halsey, who has managed 29 artists in the Country Music Hall of Fame and 10 artists in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will have a special exhibit of music memorabilia featuring items from his 70-year career.
Also, Robert Taylor, one of Oklahoma’s top autograph and sports memorabilia collectors, will fill a designated room with items from his collection.
Cash prizes will be awarded in two age divisions at the Pryor Creek Comic Convention’s cosplay (costume) contest.
For updates, go to the Pryor Creek Comic Convention Facebook page.