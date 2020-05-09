Pet food has been made available in Oklahoma for families who are impacted by COVID-19.
With the help of GreaterGood and the Humane Society of Tulsa, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has donated hundreds of pounds of pet food all across the state to pet owners in need.
Cat food and dog food, both dry and canned, has been distributed to all corners of Oklahoma based on need to ensure pet owners have the necessary supplies to provide for their pets during this time.
If you or someone you know is in need of pet food assistance, call the Humane Society of Tulsa at 918-485-DOGS (3647).