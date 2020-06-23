It’s time to celebrate!
That’s what the Downtown Wagoner Corp. wants to do with its fantastic Fourth of July parade in honor of Marcy Stacy and former Wagoner Tribune news editor Liz McMahan.
“Unfortunately today’s current climate has prevented many of the events that so many of us have enjoyed to be cancelled,” said Samantha Call of Downtown Wagoner Corp. “With the Phase 3 of opening Oklahoma we are now enabled to gather and celebrate publicly. We will be observing suggested protocol: Hand sanitizer, sanitizing sprays, antibacterial wipes and of course attendees are welcome to wear a mask.”
Here is the planned schedule of events for Independence Day.
• Saturday, July 4 at 10 a.m., kick off celebration with the annual parade.
• The parade route will go into Maple Park where the opportunity to come together and bless all families will begin.
• Congregations, organizations and businesses are urged to join in and come together to sponsor inflatable‘s, free food, free drinks, games and activities. Each group will also provide an overseer and volunteers to effectively operate whichever you choose.
• Typically, judging parade winners had six categories and awarded prizes to only first place. This year there will be extra awards from first to third. Downtown Wagoner Corp. will also be accepting monetary donations for those prizes. The parade judging categories are: Ages 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, Family and Pet.
Downtown Wagoner Corp., officials said you must hurry and contact them to provide help. Deadline is June 27 to help in any way.
“Wagoner is such an amazing community and consistently comes together in times of need,” Call added. “We are looking forward to partnering with you to bless our families who have missed so much!”