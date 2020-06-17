The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help to identify a suspect of identity theft/check fraud.
On June 1, the victim told authorities she sent a $90 check via mail to her local church to assist with funding church ministries. A short time later, she checked her account to find the next check in rotation which had not been written yet had been cashed for $850.
Investigators found that the original $90 check had been intercepted in the mail, “washed” and modified to a different payee’s name, address, information and check number. It was cashed on May 21 at a Broken Arrow bank, with $150 deposited into an account and $700 given to the suspect in cash.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian, possibly male or female, with short brown hair and a fair complexion. The individual was wearing white rimmed glasses and driving a red ford vehicle, possibly an older model Expedition, F-150 or Explorer.
Authorities say as is often the case in these sorts of investigations, there are multiple victims in this case. The suspect not only stole the initial victim’s check, but also used the identity of a second victim to cash the check at a different bank, who was forced to pay back the amount cashed out.
If anyone knows the identity and location of this suspect, call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or Investigator Ben Noble at 918-614-0882.