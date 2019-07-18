Getting ready to go back to school can be a costly endeavor. The Koweta Indian Community Center (KICC) in Coweta wants to help curb those expenses for Creek community members who attend Coweta Public School.
KICC officer Marjorie Crawford said a school supply signup is planned Thursday, July 25 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Center, 30925 E. 141st St. in Coweta, for all Creek students who are in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
Membership in the Koweta Indian Community is required, as is enrollment in the Muscogee Creek Nation.
“We have approximately 30-50 students, primarily junior high and high school students, who receive supply help from the community,” Crawford explained, adding there are also those at other grade levels. “If they are not signed up with the Johnson O’Malley program (like most younger students), we provide everything that’s on their list.”
She added the KICC will cross reference with Holly Minter and the JOM program to see if those signing up are already being served.
According to Crawford, the amount of money spent by the community per student varies. There are times when backpacks are purchased as well for JOM students.
“The junior high and high school students do not have lists yet, but will get them during the first few days of school,” she reminded and added. “Come on in (July 25), bring your citizenship card and sign up. We will let you know when to bring the list in.”
For more information or questions, contact Crawford at 918-689-0339.