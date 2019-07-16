Dr. Robin Goins brought a lot to the table during the three-day set of classes offered on the hemp and medical cannabis industry during discussions from July 14-16.
The first two-hour session on Sunday included how industry is doing in Colorado, California and the government issues yet to be resolved.
Discussion ranged from growing the plants to finding banks that will accept the income from the industry.
Dr. Goins gave details on ways to learn about the industry through a program called SmoothONLINE – a Division on Smooth Transition, Inc. This online course has a program for Cannabis & Green Industry Certifications.
The courses are offered in 2 week, 4 week, 6 week and 8 week time frames. The tuition starts at $150 and goes to $600 for the 8 week course.
Dr. Goins told of the success story that turned Desert Hot Springs, Calif., from a dying town to a thriving one due to the hemp and medical cannabis industry.
The class took a break and got a tour of The Wagoner Grow facility on Main Street and the 59 acres that will be used for growing and research south of 15th Street.