In certain models of BMW cars, hemp fibers are being used in dashboards. The reason for this design is that hemp fibers are almost 65 percent as strong as glass fibers, but at one-eighth in weight.
That’s important for not only German car makers who are trying to squeeze out more miles per gallon in their new electric cars, but all manufacturers.
That was just one of the many topics covered in one of the comprehensive discussions on hemp and medical cannabis during a three-day seminar (July 14-16).
The meetings were held in the Downtown Wagoner Corp., building on Main Street. By far, the one that offered the most information was the July 15 seminar on hemp.
Why is this discussion important, you might ask?
Wagoner is trying to be the first major processing center in the state for hemp and medical cannabis. The July 15 meeting brought in the top minds and actual growers into the discussion.
Dr. Robin Gibbs was the main speaker, but helped coordinate an electronic video conference call with a hemp teacher from Oregon, Robert Cronin; Executive Director of the National Hemp Association, Erica McBride-Starks from outside Philadelphia; Toshi Ghalebi, who runs Quadrow, a designer of grow control environments for a California processing plant; and a Colorado grower Ben Wilbor.
For the 30 or so Wagoner County farmers, ranchers and other interested parties, the 2 1/2 –hour event went by quickly.
Here are some of the highlights:
• Cronin spotlighted the many uses of hemp. It can be used for bird seed, rope, paper, cloth, paints, foods, creams, sails, animal bedding, flooring, wall board, plastic additives, vitamins, car parts, Levi’s, hemp milk, hemp ice cream and many others.
Hemp had a market value of $820 million in 2017 and 22 percent of that came from the personal care industry.
•McBride-Starks pointed out that hemp has medical uses, too. McBride-Starks added that growers need a harvest management plan and “make (hemp) as close to natural/organic as possible.”
The first real hurdle hemp growers have learned is there is little to no machinery that will help during harvest. What is available is either too small to handle a big crop or extremely expensive machines for the bigger yields. The difference in cost is currently huge.
A big issue is cross pollination. If you are growing the fiber hemp and CBD oil hemp, it’s best not to mix the two. “Cross pollination is a problem,” McBride-Starks said.
McBride-Starks will soon be going to Washington, D.C., to testify at United State Department of Agriculture hearing on July 25 and recommend to lawmakers ideas to make this new industry easier to get into and grow.
Currently, the Federal and State governments have left the current rules to local officials. A streamlined set of guidelines was the McBride-Starks’ plan of action.
• McBride-Starks said the hemp or medical cannabis growing season starts in the greenhouse before putting them into the ground around April or mid-May.
“You plant in spring after the last freeze,” she added. She also encouraged to plant test crops this year.
The test crops will come from collaboration among Wagoner growers, Connors State College and Oklahoma State University is already set up.
In the future, farmers can plan dual crops, one with CBD oil and the other with hemp fiber.
• “Regulation on CBD is something the Federal government will decide,” McBride-Starks added. The Feds will step in to watch the THC percentage content.
“The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is ramping up,” she said. “We will get there. It’s just a matter of time.”
• A question from the audience was about how were Oklahoma government officials reacting to all the hemp and medical cannabis talk?
“They have been quite positive actions and acting truly with bi-partisan support,” McBride-Starks said.
• Wagoner County’s sandy loam soil was another positive point for growing hemp and medical cannabis, McBride-Starks said.
• Probably the most interesting comments came from actual growers Ely Wallace and Wilbor.
Wilbor got into the growing side in 2018. It failed miserably he said. Some early problems doomed his first and costly attempt.
However, Wilbor persevered and planted another crop in 2019 complete with lessons learned from 2018.
So far, so good, Wilbor described.
“We have 12,000 plants in the ground now,” Wilbor said from Colorado Springs. “It’s going well.”
Wilbor has had to cope with wind, water and grasshopper problems. He learned no matter how many plants he put into the ground, there would losses of 22.5 percent of it for various reasons.
“What’s left is strong,” he said.
The biggest money to be made for his work will come from CBD oil, he described.
Wilbor described a clock and what needed to be done growing hemp or medical cannabis. Each hour on the clock’s hand represented a task to be performed by the grower. It was a simple, yet profound example of what needed to be learned.
• Dr. Goins summed up the night’s session about what it was all about.
“Bringing standards to an industry where there are none,” Dr. Goins said.