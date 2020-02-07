Heritage Intermediate Grade Center Principal Delores Bailey has released the school’s first semester honor rolls.
Students named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll made straight A’s in their studies. Honorees include:
4th Grade
Jaxson Abel, Sophia Bazay, Trevor Caughman, Alexis Gilbert, Cherish Hill, Christopher Keeler, Abigail Long, Meghan Randall, Chris Rubio-Mercado, Alyssa Scarborough, Presley Stout, Stetson Webb and Harrison Xue.
Others include Bradley Alburtus, Chase Bomboy, Liam Chism, Braylee Graham, Madison Houston, Kenlie Kilgore, Molly O’Dell, Liam Rapp, Jude Sarratt, Tesslyn Shieldlight, Ashlynn Sunday and Macey Whitehead.
Also, Elena Anderson, Brayden Carter, Logan Francis, James Hale, Emma Jennings, Maxx Lathem, Makenna Overholt, Koda Richo, Braelynn Scantlen, Haylan Short, Presley Voyles and Isaac Wilkey.
5th Grade
Jayla Ardery, Aiden Anderson, Vallorie Armstrong, Orrin Blamires, Isabella Boni, Gus Buthod, Kate Chrisman, Gia Dennis, Madison Lewis, Olivia Cooper, Eastyn Dehues, Dillon Denton, Haylee Gibson, Cole Griffin and Caden Hedge.
Others include Mason Growth, Stone Heald and Arianna Hensley, Ethan Jennings, Elizabeth Lowry, Hadley Miser, Joshua Palmer, Bryson Pernell-Wind, Lucas Sparks, Jackson Steed and Daisy Stone.
Also, Colby Wilson, Jeweliah Wegener, Stormie Woodward, Nolan Young, Gracie McCollough, Gabriellah Montano, Gracie Sanders, Jalen Slade and Zara Stanley.
6th Grade
Sophie Alburtus, Asher Boni, Loren Clark, Marcos Fernandez, Jackson Kight, William “Ethan” Patrick, Chesney Thompson, Dalton Warren, Lalaine Wood, Channing Anderson, Braxton Burcham, Addisyn Davis and Rollins Howard.
Others include David Layer, Kadence Stapleton, Kailee Troy, Jacee Williams, Hailey Beers, Hope Byford, Corbin Eddy, Remington Hughes, Cora O’Dell, Jacob Terry, Ava Voyles and Elliott Winter.
---
Students named to the Principal’s Honor Roll had no grade lower than a “B”. Honorees include:
4th Grade
Emily Adams, Madalyn Bristol, Nahiya Dennis, Nancy Flores, Bailee Hamilton, Ruger Horawa, Mariah Jackson, Kyah Jones, Zaylen Liddell, James McKinney, Trenton Prettyman, Denton Reinhardt, Daphane Russell, Taylor Smith, Braden Tidings and Dalton Weber.
Others include Kaylea Adams, Keegan Burkett, Marty Dishon, Emma Garrison, Jayden Haring, Emma Huddleston, Aiden Jalajel, Brea Labus, Ethan Lopez, Hailey Palmer, Bentley Price, Braden Rosamond, Alyssa Schoch, Brooklyn Spears, Jordyn Tucker and Priscilla Yang.
Also, Veziya Balalong, Fallon Ciancio, Kaleb Dodson, Colt Gray, Arley Hash, McKinzie Hull, Wyatt James, Isaac Layer, Danielle Loomis, Braxton Plunk, Grant Provencher, Ryan Rosamond, Hannah Smith, Giovani Starkey, Wyatt Walmer and Jasmine Zimin.
5th Grade
Gavin Akehurst, Ebony Bell, Emily Carter, Kali Elliott, Sammie Hash, Zoey Espinosa, Alexandria Lamb, Pearston Mabry, Marissa McGee, Addyson McDaniel, Gabriel Noble, Trebor Price, Weston Sanders, Jaycee Sisco and Megan Stutzman.
Others include Noah Wood, Marissa McGee, Isaac Allen, Jonathan Boni, Kameron Childress, Daniel Fuller, Cooper Haughn, Baylie Holland, Evah Langgin, Mikenzi Fury, Bruin McMurray, Arianna McGee, Hayden Parker, Noah Rapp, Adysyn Secrest, Ja’Bryan Smith and Gavin Tollefson.
Also, Kolston Wybrant, Eden Andrews, Luke Cato, Baylee Dyer, Elise Graves, Jase Janes, Eleiah Hornsby, Madelyn Lucas, Hunter Jones, Malia McVey, Aiden Mosher, Lexi Pearce, Jillyan Rosson, Josie Shepherd, Julius Smith, Dylan Walker and Brandon Baucom.
6th Grade
Carson Bindrum, Carmen Clark, Sydney Francis, Cordelia Griffith, Jaylah Johnston, Ryan Morris, Brayden Replogle, Audrey Turknett, Hayden Warren, Devin Barker, Asani Brown, Trenton Coble, Jacob Gibson, Jenna Harbison and Preston Mabry.
Others include Dominic Parker, Megan Shrauger, Corbin Valsaint, Tristan Weese, Parker Caughman, Khyla Evans, Sophie Ginn, Lana Holmes, Autumn McKittrick, Cohen Raska, Jaxson Stanfill, Brody Walmer and Kayleigh Wood.