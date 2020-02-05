As of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, there was only one lane east and west that could be safely used for driving between Highway 51 at Broken Arrow to Wagoner.
Two vehicles could also be seen off the road. One was east bound between Oneta Road and the QuikTrip. The car was also abandoned.
The west bound spin out came between Coweta and the Verdigris River Bridge. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had responded to help.
The area leading to the Verdigris River Bridge was also the most troubling to drive to slick spots going and coming.
The Coweta Police Department reported haven't gotten any calls, but if a police officer sees someone off the road they have stopped to offer assistance.
The Wagoner Police Department reported no calls have been reported of motorists needing help.