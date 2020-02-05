Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TODAY WITH SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS ALONG THE I-44 CORRIDOR... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...PERIODIC LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE DAY AND INTO THE EVENING HOURS. THE SNOW MAY BE HEAVY AT TIMES LATE THIS MORNING AND INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES CAN BE EXPECTED, WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS CURRENTLY FORECAST ALONG AND SOUTHEAST OF THE INTERSTATE 44 CORRIDOR. * WHERE...NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA. * WHEN...THROUGH MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY WHERE THE HEAVIEST SNOW BANDS DEVELOP. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. ROAD CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE CONSIDERABLY THROUGH THE DAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG. &&