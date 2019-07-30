David Hill recently announced his candidacy for Chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Hill, who is a resident of Bristow, is a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation belonging to the Beaver Clan and New Tulsa Tribal Town. He is the current National Council representative for the Creek District.
The election will be held Sept. 21.
“I am running in order to help bring a clear voice of common sense and a proven record of strong leadership to our tribe at a time when both are sorely needed,” Hill said. “We have a chance to grow the economy in the MCN which will increase opportunities for our people and improve the lives of all our tribal citizens.
“I know that together we can achieve so many wonderful things for our tribe,” he added. “I will work every day to make life better for all of us and I will never forget who I work for and who I represent.”