Wagoner County Assessor Sandy Hodges came armed with numbers, pie charts, schedules and more as the guest speaker at the monthly Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 19.
A good crowd gathered at Runt’s BBQ listened to Hodges explain what her office does when it comes to determining home values.
She also explained where the property taxes that are collected go. It should come as no surprise that a big chunk of property taxes (69 percent) goes to fund schools.
Hodges even when into detail about where your sales tax money goes. She broke it down to where the money goes and how it is supposed to be used.
“We value every property according to market value,” Hodges said. “Our office has nothing to do with the (property) tax rate.”
Hodges told the audience that every assessor’s office gets an annual audit. Her staff also can do visual inspections to help determine property value.
“Our goal is to serve you well and get it right,” Hodges added. “We try to be customer friendly.”
For more details on the Assessor’s office, Hodges pointed to the website www.WagonerCounty.OK.gov for more information.
In other Chamber news:
• The McFamily Fun Night at the Wagoner McDonald’s is set for Sept. 30 from 5-7 p.m. Two free OU football tickets will be given away along with other games and prizes.
• The Citywide Garage Sale is set for Oct. 5. Participants must get a free permit from the Wagoner Public Works Authority in order to participate. The City of Wagoner will also have a city dumpster available that day.
• The Chamber Golf Tournament is Sept. 27 at Sequoyah Golf Course. Entry forms are available at the Chamber office in the Civic Center.
• The Chamber Zombie Run is scheduled for Oct. 26. Details will be announced soon.
• A Business Showcase at the Wagoner Civic Center is planned for Nov. 8. Those who wish to participate should contact the Chamber office at 918-485-3414.