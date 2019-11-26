The Christmas season has officially begun in Wagoner, and the city is going all out to make this the best celebration yet.
A capacity crowd was on hand Saturday, Nov. 23 when the Winter Concert Series opened at the Wagoner Civic Center with a performance by Southern Raised.
The Cave Dwellers will perform Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. and the James Muns Band with Mark McClurg on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets for those performances are $5 per person.
Concert Series acts that are free and targeted toward children include the Doc Rogers Magic Show program on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Kevin Horner ventriloquist on Saturday, Dec. 14. Both performances begin at 10:30 a.m.
The award-winning Cherokee National Youth Choir returns to Wagoner for a performance on Saturday, Dec. 14 and a special Branson-style show with Whitney Peters-Bradley, Rachel Janaelle and Adam Foreman will wrap up all the Civic Center events on Saturday, Dec. 21. Admission is $5 per person for these performances.
There are a host of other holiday activities scheduled for community enjoyment.
Santa will be on hand for photo opportunities on multiple days. He will be at the Community Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. and again on Thursday, Dec. 5 following the Christmas Parade.
Weather permitting, pet photos can be taken at a special backdrop that will be set up Monday, Dec. 2 near the musical light display on South Main Street.
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Wagoner’s cartoon characters will be at Miranda’s Cake Cafe at 6 p.m. to take photos with children. Youngsters are encouraged to wear their pajamas.
A Christmas pop-up market is currently in discussions, tentatively to begin Thursday, Dec. 5 in conjunction with the Wagoner Christmas Parade that begins at 7 p.m.
“Wonderful World of Wagoner: A Disney Christmas” is the theme of this year’s holiday celebration hosted by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
Wagoner Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said entries are now being accepted in three categories — civic/non-profit, commercial and youth/school groups.
Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in each division, including $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third. In addition, a $300 cash prize will be awarded to the top float in the parade.
The deadline to enter is Tuesday, Dec. 3 at noon. Call the Chamber at 918-485-3414 to do so.
The First United Methodist Church will serve free hot chocolate and cookies to parade participants after the parade. Donations of pre-packaged cookies are now being accepted.
An old fashioned street dance is planned Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. on South Main. Dell Davis with the City of Wagoner said participants are encouraged to dress up in Victorian era clothing, however dressing up is optional.
Those attending will be taught how to do traditional dances such as the Virginia Wheel and Grand March.
In the event of inclement weather, the dance will be moved indoors at the Civic Center.
On Friday, Dec. 13, residents are invited to the showing of a free Christmas movie at the Civic Center. The title has yet to be announced, but the show begins at 6 p.m. Those attending are invited to dress comfy in their pajamas.
Wagoner will be glowing all over east to west with lighted displays. Businesses and residents are joining in and will have lighted displays. Snowflakes will also sparkle from light posts.
A nightly light show will be in the 100 block of South Main. The show runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.