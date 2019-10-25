It won't be long before Thanksgiving is here, and Community Action Resource and Development, Inc. (C.A.R.D.) is making plans to help Coweta families in need with holiday food baskets.
C.A.R.D. spokesperson Stacy Miller said eligible families may sign up beginning Monday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 8 at the C.A.R.D. office, 107 S. Broadway in Coweta's downtown Broadway District. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon and 1-4 p.m.
Food baskets may be picked up Monday, Nov. 18.
Signups for Christmas food baskets and assistance through the Rolling Thunder Toy Drive and Coweta Care (Angel) Tree will take place Nov. 21-22 and Nov. 25-27.
For more information, call Miller at 918-486-2471.