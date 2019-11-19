Registration is planned in the days ahead in Coweta for the C.A.R.D. Christmas food basket program, the Rolling Thunder Toy Drive and Coweta Cares Angel Tree program.
Eligible families may sign up Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22 and again Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 25-27 at the C.A.R.D. office, 107 S. Broadway in Coweta.
C.A.R.D. spokesperson Stacy Miller said the office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon and 1-4 p.m.
For more information on any of these programs, call Miller at 918-486-2471.